    Türkiye to join WUF13 in Baku with top delegation

    Türkiye will participate with a high-level delegation in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku in May 2026, Kursad Zorlu, Deputy Chairman of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and Head of Relations with Turkic States, told Report.

    Zorlu highlighted Azerbaijan's growing experience in hosting major international events: "Baku has already become a major brand. We believe Türkiye will be represented at the highest level at WUF13, hosted by Azerbaijan."

    He also emphasized that the unity demonstrated and further strengthened today by Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as "One nation, two states," has no parallel in the world:

    "Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations continue strongly on their path. Azerbaijan and Türkiye are bound together by an unbreakable, inseparable unity of destiny. We are already working to realize this unity across all fields - economy, energy, tourism, politics, security, and the military. The provisions set out in the alliance agreement between the two countries clearly reflect this example. It is a very good model shown to the world. Our unity of spirit and strength during the Karabakh victory delivered a powerful message to the world and became an example."

    Kürşad Zorlu: Türkiyə WUF13-də yüksək səviyyəli nümayəndə heyəti ilə iştirak edəcək
    Кюршад Зорлу: Турция будет представлена на WUF13 на самом высоком уровне

