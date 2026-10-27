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    Azerbaijan, IE University sign agreement to establish Economic Observatory

    Business
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 19:34
    Azerbaijan, IE University sign agreement to establish Economic Observatory

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and Spain's IE University have signed a Framework Cooperation Agreement in Baku on establishing and developing an Economic Observatory.

    Report informs that the document was signed by Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli and IE University Executive President Santiago Iñiguez de Onzoño.

    The agreement provides for joint research and economic analysis on diversification, productivity and competitiveness, as well as dialogue between government, business and academia.

    The observatory will study economic development trends and factors affecting future growth, conduct economic monitoring and make international comparisons. Its research agenda will be jointly determined, taking into account Azerbaijan's economic priorities and IE University's academic expertise.

    IE University is a higher education institution based in Spain. It offers bachelor's, master's and doctoral programmes, alongside executive education. Its activities span education, research, innovation and international cooperation.

    Samad Bashirli Education sector Spain
    İqtisadiyyat Nazirliyi ilə İspaniyanın IE Universiteti arasında Çərçivə Əməkdaşlıq Sazişi imzalanıb
    Министерство экономики и Университет IE подписали рамочное соглашение о сотрудничестве
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