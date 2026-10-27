Azerbaijan signs anti-corruption cooperation deals with Morocco and Iraq

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office has signed memorandums of understanding on cooperation with the anti-corruption agencies of Morocco and Iraq.

The Prosecutor General's Office told Report that Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev held separate meetings with Mohamed Benalilou, president of Morocco's National Authority for Integrity, Prevention and the Fight against Corruption, and Dr Mohammed Ali Al-Lami, commissioner of Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states, being held in Baku on October 27–28.

Aliyev briefed the officials on legal and institutional reforms implemented under Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's leadership to combat corruption.

He highlighted the systematic measures introduced following the president's approval of the National Action Plan for 2022–2026, including priorities to increase transparency and accountability in public administration, prevent corruption risks, improve public services and digitalise their delivery.

The meeting with the Moroccan authority's president focused on developing Azerbaijan–Morocco relations and expanding cooperation.

Aliyev recalled his working visit to Morocco in April 2026 and meetings with government officials, emphasising their contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.

Benalilou thanked Aliyev for the warm reception and highlighted the importance of expanding exchanges of anti-corruption experience and information, as well as strengthening institutional ties between the relevant agencies.

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office and the Moroccan authority, learning from best practices and expanding cooperation on international and regional platforms.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two agencies.

At the meeting with Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity commissioner, the sides welcomed the development of political, economic and cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq. They also highlighted the importance of Iraq's support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity on international platforms.

Aliyev recalled his meeting with Al-Lami at the second high-level meeting of heads of law enforcement agencies of OIC member states in Qatar in November 2024, as well as meetings with Iraqi judicial and prosecutorial leaders in 2024–2025. He noted the importance of these contacts in developing legal cooperation.

Al-Lami stressed the importance of expanding anti-corruption cooperation and exchanges of experience.

The meeting addressed prospects for cooperation between the two agencies, broader exchanges of best practices and information, and stronger joint efforts.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office and Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity.