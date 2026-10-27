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    Azerbaijani business success stories to feature in academic programmes

    Business
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 19:24
    Azerbaijani business success stories to feature in academic programmes

    Azerbaijan's business experience and achievements will be compiled into case studies for inclusion in international academic programmes and shared worldwide, SOCAR Vice-President Ziba Mustafayeva said.

    Report informs that she spoke at the opening of Spain's IE University Leadership and Innovation Centre at ADA University. The centre was established with support from Azerbaijan's ministries of Economy and Science and Education, with SOCAR as a strategic partner.

    Mustafayeva said the case studies would reflect Azerbaijan's achievements and successful business practices at both domestic and international levels.

    "These cases will be integrated into the curricula of local and international academic programmes as examples of best practice and shared with the world. Our initiatives will not stop there. However, we must set priorities. Our partnership in this area will continue, new projects will be implemented, and we will discuss and publicly announce our plans to expand the programmes," she said.

    Mustafayeva encouraged participants representing various areas of the public and private sectors, including SOCAR representatives, to take an active role in the centre's work.

    "I believe all our partners will agree. We invite you to put forward your initiatives and identify your human capital or institutional development needs. The centre's resources can be used to design and develop projects tailored to those needs. The ultimate goal of all these efforts is to contribute to developing Azerbaijan's human capital," the SOCAR vice-president added.

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Ziba Mustafayeva business Azerbaijani companies
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