Mehriban Aliyeva posts video from 'My Absheron & More' exhibition

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President and Heydar Aliyev Foundation President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a video of President Ilham Aliyev, herself and their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visiting a retrospective exhibition marking prominent artist Farhad Khalilov's 80th birthday.

Report informs that she posted the video on her social media accounts.

Entitled "My Absheron & More," the exhibition at the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art celebrates Khalilov, a People's Artist and chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union.

Jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art and the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the exhibition features more than 90 works selected from the artist's personal collection. Created from the 1960s to the present, the works range from monumental paintings to small-format graphic pieces.