Azerbaijan, India discuss youth and sports cooperation
Individual sports
- 27 October, 2026
- 19:30
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Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov has discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in youth and sport with India's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya.
The press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports told Report that Gayibov visited India as chair of the Bureau of the Tenth Conference of Parties to UNESCO's International Convention against Doping in Sport (COP10).
He chaired the bureau's third meeting in New Delhi and attended the fourth formal meeting of the COP10 Approval Committee.
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