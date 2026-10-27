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    Azerbaijan, India discuss youth and sports cooperation

    Individual sports
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 19:30
    Azerbaijan, India discuss youth and sports cooperation

    Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov has discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in youth and sport with India's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya.

    The press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports told Report that Gayibov visited India as chair of the Bureau of the Tenth Conference of Parties to UNESCO's International Convention against Doping in Sport (COP10).

    He chaired the bureau's third meeting in New Delhi and attended the fourth formal meeting of the COP10 Approval Committee.

    Azerbaijan, India discuss youth and sports cooperation
    Azerbaijan, India discuss youth and sports cooperation
    Azerbaijan, India discuss youth and sports cooperation
    Azerbaijan, India discuss youth and sports cooperation
    Azerbaijan, India discuss youth and sports cooperation

    Farid Gayibov youth and sports cooperation anti-doping
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    Azərbaycan və Hindistan gənclər və idman sahələrində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
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    44 filmi

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