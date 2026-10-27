Kamran Aliyev meets Indonesian and Ugandan delegations in Baku

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Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has held separate meetings with delegations from Indonesia and Uganda.

The Prosecutor General's Office told Report that the delegations were led by Cahya Hardianto Harefa, secretary-general of Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission, and Lino Anguzu, Uganda's director of public prosecutions. The meetings took place on the sidelines of the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states in Baku on October 27–28.

Aliyev briefed the delegations on legal and institutional reforms implemented under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership to strengthen the fight against corruption, increase transparency and accountability in public administration, prevent corruption risks, and improve and digitalize public services. The meetings highlighted the importance of consistent implementation of state policy, broader preventive measures and effective anti-corruption mechanisms.

At the meeting with the Indonesian commission's secretary-general, the sides noted that Azerbaijan–Indonesia relations are based on friendship and mutual respect. They emphasized the importance of cooperation within the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The importance of Indonesia's international support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity was also highlighted.

Aliyev referred to existing contacts and official correspondence with Indonesian Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin, stressing the importance of developing cooperation between the two countries' prosecutorial authorities.

Harefa emphasized the importance of expanding anti-corruption cooperation and exchanges of best practices.

The sides discussed developing cooperation between Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office, including its Anti-Corruption General Directorate, and Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission. They also addressed exchanges of experience in preventing and detecting corruption offenses and closer cooperation on international and regional platforms.

The meeting with the Ugandan delegation focused on developing Azerbaijan–Uganda relations, particularly through broader law enforcement cooperation and exchanges of experience.

Noting the transnational nature of corruption, Aliyev stressed the importance of timely information sharing and coordinated action by law enforcement agencies to combat such offenses effectively.

Anguzu thanked Aliyev for the warm reception and emphasized the importance of developing professional ties between the two countries' prosecutorial authorities.

The sides also discussed prospects for reciprocal visits, exchanges of experience and expanded cooperation on international platforms.