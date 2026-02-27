Romania plans to join Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria energy corridor project

Romania intends to join the project for the creation of the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria green energy corridor.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, that a Memorandum of Understanding between the energy ministries of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Türkiye, and the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia on the transmission and trade of green electricity was signed on April 4 in Baku during a ministerial meeting. In addition, a schedule of upcoming work for the project was approved.

The Romanian side has expressed its desire to join this project. In this regard, the Turkish side has prepared a draft Protocol to amend the Memorandum of Understanding signed on April 4, 2025. The draft Protocol is currently under consideration by the parties, the ministry said.

Additionally, the participants of the project continue to coordinate the draft Terms of Reference document prepared by Türkiye.