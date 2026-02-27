Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    SOCAR and Masdar agree to expand cooperation on decarbonization

    Energy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 15:47
    SOCAR and Masdar agree to expand cooperation on decarbonization

    Azerbaijan"s state oil company SOCAR and the UAE-based company Masdar intend to deepen their collaboration in the field of decarbonization.

    According to Report, citing SOCAR, the discussions took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi.

    Both parties expressed satisfaction with the results of their joint work on the development of renewable energy. In particular, they reviewed progress on projects for the construction of solar and wind power plants in Azerbaijan involving both companies.

    The meeting also addressed prospects for expanding cooperation in the areas of a just energy transition and carbon footprint reduction.

    Other issues of mutual interest were discussed as well, with both sides emphasizing the importance of continuing dialogue on these strategic areas.

    SOCAR Masdar Rovshan Najaf Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi
    Photo
    SOCAR və "Masdar" dekarbonizasiya tərəfdaşlığını genişləndirəcək
    SOCAR и Masdar договорились о расширении сотрудничества в области декарбонизации

    Latest News

    17:09

    Azerbaijan's Electronic Security Service thwarts Narketing163 cyberattack attempts

    ICT
    17:06

    Kazakhstan probes former state officials' possible Epstein links

    Region
    17:01

    Creation of Data Lake in Azerbaijan to be completed in summer of 2028

    ICT
    16:54

    Moldova's Foreign Minister Popșoi to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Foreign policy
    16:43

    Second earthquake of the day recorded in Shamakhi district

    Incident
    16:33

    Azerbaijan to develop national AI Readiness Index

    ICT
    16:31

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank to create digital currency platform

    Finance
    16:25

    Azerbaijan plans to launch Electronic Participation portal

    ICT
    16:12

    At least 12 Pakistani soldiers killed in cross-border clashes with Afghanistan

    Other countries
    All News Feed