Azerbaijan's Central Bank to create digital currency platform
Finance
- 27 February, 2026
- 16:31
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan plans to create a digital currency platform and integrate it into the ecosystem, reads the Action Plan to Accelerate Digital Development for 2026-2028, approved today by President Ilham Aliyev, according to Report.
According to the document, the goal is to improve the efficiency and transparency of financial transactions.
Funding for the measures outlined in the Action Plan will be provided from the state budget and other sources stipulated by law.
