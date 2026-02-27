Azerbaijan to develop national AI Readiness Index

Azerbaijan will develop a methodology for a national Artificial Intelligence Readiness Index by June 2027, reads the Action Plan for 2026–2028 to Accelerate Digital Development, approved today by President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

The document provides for the definition of key performance indicators for the application of artificial intelligence technologies in government agencies and their submission to them.

It is also planned to establish an annual reporting system for digital efficiency and AI implementation, and to gradually increase the share of automated processes in the overall workload to established targets.

Funding for the activities outlined in the Action Plan will come from the state budget and other sources not prohibited by law.