Azerbaijan to complete transition to 'paperless government' by July 2028
ICT
- 27 February, 2026
- 16:10
By July 2028, all internal management processes within Azerbaijan's government bodies and state institutions will be fully digitalized, marking the country's transition to a "paperless government," Report informs.
This initiative is outlined in the Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development for 2026–2028, approved today by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
The document calls for the approval of unified technical standards for enterprise resource planning (ERP) and digital workflows.
Funding for the measures set out in the Action Plan will be provided through the state budget and other sources permitted by law.
