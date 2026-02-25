Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ankara commemorates 34th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

    Foreign policy
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 18:04
    Ankara commemorates 34th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

    A commemoration ceremony marking the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held in Ankara, Türkiye, Report informs via Haber Global.

    The event took place at the Khojaly Monument and the Khojaly Museum Complex.

    During the ceremony, the memory of those killed in the Khojaly genocide was honored, and carnations were placed at the monument.

    Later, participants visited an exhibition dedicated to Khojaly.

    Video
    Ankarada Xocalı soyqırımının 34-cü ildönümü ilə bağlı anım mərasimi keçirilib
    Video
    В Анкаре почтили память жертв Ходжалинского геноцида

