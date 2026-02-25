Ankara commemorates 34th anniversary of Khojaly genocide
Foreign policy
- 25 February, 2026
- 18:04
A commemoration ceremony marking the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held in Ankara, Türkiye, Report informs via Haber Global.
The event took place at the Khojaly Monument and the Khojaly Museum Complex.
During the ceremony, the memory of those killed in the Khojaly genocide was honored, and carnations were placed at the monument.
Later, participants visited an exhibition dedicated to Khojaly.
Ankara commemorates 34th anniversary of Khojaly genocide
Latest News
19:14
Photo
Lithuanian Embassy honored memory of Khojaly genocide victimsDomestic policy
19:01
Ambassador: Azerbaijan is Ukraine's strategic energy partnerEnergy
18:41
Photo
Azerbaijan sends another fuel shipment to ArmeniaInfrastructure
18:32
Montenegro, North Macedonia presidents to visit BakuForeign policy
18:23
Kazakhstan plans 5.2M tons of cargo shipment via Middle Corridor in 2026Region
18:08
Bosnian presidency chair to visit AzerbaijanForeign policy
18:04
Video
Ankara commemorates 34th anniversary of Khojaly genocideForeign policy
17:51
Pezeshkian: Iran hopeful for positive prospects in talks with US in GenevaRegion
17:39