Ankara commemorates 34th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

A commemoration ceremony marking the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held in Ankara, Türkiye, Report informs via Haber Global.

The event took place at the Khojaly Monument and the Khojaly Museum Complex.

During the ceremony, the memory of those killed in the Khojaly genocide was honored, and carnations were placed at the monument.

Later, participants visited an exhibition dedicated to Khojaly.