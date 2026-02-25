Kazakhstan plans 5.2M tons of cargo shipment via Middle Corridor in 2026

Kazakhstan is prioritizing the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) as part of efforts to boost the country's transit potential. For 2026, cargo shipments along this route are planned to reach 5.2 million tons, according to the Kazakh Transport Ministry, Report informs.

In 2026, cargo transported by water across Kazakhstan's territory is expected to increase to 11.4 million tons, compared to 9.5 million tons in 2025. Of this, direct cargo flow through the Middle Corridor will rise to 5.2 million tons.

"To ensure the growth of shipments, projects are being implemented at the Kuryk and Aktau ports, including dredging, modernization of berthing infrastructure, and construction of new container terminals. In parallel, work is underway to expand the merchant fleet, with plans to increase its size to 32 vessels by 2028," the ministry noted.

The ministry also emphasized that the development of the Middle Corridor is seen as a key element in strengthening Kazakhstan's international transport links and enhancing the country's role in cargo transit between Asia and Europe.