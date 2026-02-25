Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Kazakhstan plans 5.2M tons of cargo shipment via Middle Corridor in 2026

    Region
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 18:23
    Kazakhstan plans 5.2M tons of cargo shipment via Middle Corridor in 2026

    Kazakhstan is prioritizing the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) as part of efforts to boost the country's transit potential. For 2026, cargo shipments along this route are planned to reach 5.2 million tons, according to the Kazakh Transport Ministry, Report informs.

    In 2026, cargo transported by water across Kazakhstan's territory is expected to increase to 11.4 million tons, compared to 9.5 million tons in 2025. Of this, direct cargo flow through the Middle Corridor will rise to 5.2 million tons.

    "To ensure the growth of shipments, projects are being implemented at the Kuryk and Aktau ports, including dredging, modernization of berthing infrastructure, and construction of new container terminals. In parallel, work is underway to expand the merchant fleet, with plans to increase its size to 32 vessels by 2028," the ministry noted.

    The ministry also emphasized that the development of the Middle Corridor is seen as a key element in strengthening Kazakhstan's international transport links and enhancing the country's role in cargo transit between Asia and Europe.

    Kazakhstan Middle Corridor cargo shipments
    Qazaxıstanın Nəqliyyat Nazirliyi: Bu il Orta Dəhlizlə 5,2 milyon ton yük daşınacaq
    Минтранспорта Казахстана: Грузоперевозки по ТМТМ в 2026г составят 5,2 млн тонн

    Latest News

    19:14
    Photo

    Lithuanian Embassy honored memory of Khojaly genocide victims

    Domestic policy
    19:01

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan is Ukraine's strategic energy partner

    Energy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan sends another fuel shipment to Armenia

    Infrastructure
    18:32

    Montenegro, North Macedonia presidents to visit Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:23

    Kazakhstan plans 5.2M tons of cargo shipment via Middle Corridor in 2026

    Region
    18:08

    Bosnian presidency chair to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:04
    Video

    Ankara commemorates 34th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    Pezeshkian: Iran hopeful for positive prospects in talks with US in Geneva

    Region
    17:39

    French winemakers suffer losses: EU launches anti-crisis support

    Other countries
    All News Feed