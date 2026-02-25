Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss water infrastructure projects

Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed water and urban infrastructure projects planned to be signed, Report informs, citing the country's Finance Ministry.

First Deputy Finance Minister Anar Karimov met with a delegation led by Natalia Mouravidze, Head of the EBRD Resident Office in Azerbaijan. The parties reviewed progress on the projects to be signed and discussed priority areas in water and urban infrastructure.

Karimov noted that the EBRD is one of Azerbaijan's key partners in supporting the private sector, strengthening urban infrastructure, ensuring environmental sustainability, and improving the quality of public utilities. He emphasized that the implemented projects are of strategic importance and should be carried out in phases, taking into account fiscal sustainability and effective financing principles.

He added that projects underway in Ganja and Sheki are significant not only for modernizing urban infrastructure and ensuring quality water supply, but also for raising environmental standards and improving the efficiency of коммунal services.

For her part, Mouravidze expressed satisfaction with the long-term cooperation with Azerbaijan, noting that accelerating the implementation of water and urban infrastructure projects and structuring financing for the next phases in an efficient and targeted manner are among the EBRD's key priorities. She also highlighted interest in continuing cooperation in green transition, climate financing, and expanding technical assistance mechanisms.

The meeting also included an extensive exchange of views on the large-scale water infrastructure program planned for the Baku–Absheron region, its financing mechanisms, and other issues of mutual interest.