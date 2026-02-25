Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in Paris

An event marking the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy was held at the Théâtre de la Tour Eiffel in Paris, organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France, Report informs.

In her speech, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, emphasized that on the night of February 25–26, 1992, during Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, one of the most horrific crimes against humanity of the last century - the Khojaly genocide - was committed. That night, 613 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, were brutally killed, hundreds were taken hostage, and the fate of more than 150 people remains unknown.

The Ambassador highlighted the international awareness campaign "Justice for Khojaly!", initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, which seeks to bring global attention to the tragedy, secure international legal and political recognition, hold the perpetrators accountable, and preserve the memory of the victims.

She stressed that the Khojaly tragedy has left a deep imprint on Azerbaijani society and noted that every year on February 26 - Khojaly Genocide Day - commemorative events are held both in Azerbaijan and abroad. Some countries and international organizations have officially recognized the events as genocide and a crime against humanity.

Ambassador Abdullayeva also underlined Azerbaijan's efforts to advance a peace agenda in the region, affirming that the crimes committed against the Azerbaijani people will never be forgotten and that the memory of the victims will always be honored.

The event was attended by French political and public figures, local community representatives, and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora. The commemoration concluded with a classical music program, featuring performances by cellist Jamal Aliyev and pianist Ece Dağıstan, who played both international compositions and Azerbaijani folk music pieces.