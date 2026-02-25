Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    President Ilham Aliyev inspects reconstruction progress in Khojavend Village

    Domestic policy
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 16:09
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects reconstruction progress in Khojavend Village

    On February 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva reviewed the developments in the village of Khojavend in the Khojavend district, Report informs.

    Mehriban Aliyeva Ilham Aliyev Arzu Aliyeva Khojavand
    İlham Əliyev Xocavənd kəndində görülmüş işlərlə tanış olub
    Ильхам Алиев ознакомился с работами, проделанными в селе Ходжавенд

    Latest News

    16:18
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss water infrastructure projects

    Finance
    16:09

    President Ilham Aliyev inspects reconstruction progress in Khojavend Village

    Domestic policy
    16:08

    Jorgensen to represent EU at SGC and green energy meetings in Baku - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    16:02

    Fuat Oktay: Genocides like Khojaly must not be forgotten

    Incident
    15:57

    Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Afghanistan

    Other countries
    15:56
    Photo
    Video

    Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in Paris

    Other countries
    15:55

    Fuat Oktay: Region tired of Russia-Ukraine war

    Region
    15:48

    Fuat Oktay outlines importance of Azerbaijan-Armenia trade relations

    Foreign policy
    15:37

    Ankara links normalization with Armenia to progress between Baku and Yerevan

    Region
    All News Feed