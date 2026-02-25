Jorgensen to represent EU at SGC and green energy meetings in Baku - EXCLUSIVE

EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen will visit Baku to participate in high-level meetings dedicated to the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and green energy issues, the Commissioner's office told Report.

During his visit, Dan Jorgensen is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings in Baku and participate in a press conference following the meetings.

The 12th Ministerial Meeting of the SGC Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council will be held in Baku in early March.

Ministerial meetings of the SGC Advisory Council have been held since February 2015, and meetings on green energy have been held since February 2023.

The Southern Gas Corridor is designed to export gas from the Caspian region to Europe. Against the backdrop of growing demand for Azerbaijani gas, further expansion of the project is planned by increasing the capacity of the TANAP and TAP gas pipelines for supplies to Europe.