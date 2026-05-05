Sharif: Pakistan calls on US, Iran to ensure ceasefire
Other countries
- 05 May, 2026
- 13:09
Pakistan calls on the US and Iran to ensure the ceasefire is observed and to maintain space for dialogue, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X, Report informs.
"Pakistan strongly condemns the missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates last night. I express full solidarity with His Highness Mohamed Bin Zayed. Pakistan stands firmly with our Emirati brothers and sisters as well as with the Government of the United Arab Emirates at this difficult time. It is absolutely essential that the ceasefire be upheld and respected, to allow necessary diplomatic space for dialogue leading to enduring peace and stability in the region," he wrote.
Latest News
20:46
Photo
Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in environmental protectionEcology
20:41
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev visits the 19th Caspian Agro Week and 31st InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions - UPDATEDDomestic policy
20:38
Chuvashia head says drone strikes in Cheboksary killed 2, injured 32Region
20:21
Grono says Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process strengthens South Caucasus' roleRegion
20:12
Baku to host scientific symposium on urban planning and healthEducation and science
20:02
Damage from Ukraine's strikes on Tuapse facilities revealedOther countries
19:58
Türkiye unveils URAN 105 mm self-propelled howitzer at SAHA 2026Military
19:38
Photo
Azerbaijan, Georgia seek closer partnership in agricultureAIC
19:24