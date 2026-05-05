Sharif: Pakistan calls on US, Iran to ensure ceasefire

Pakistan calls on the US and Iran to ensure the ceasefire is observed and to maintain space for dialogue, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X, Report informs.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates last night. I express full solidarity with His Highness Mohamed Bin Zayed. Pakistan stands firmly with our Emirati brothers and sisters as well as with the Government of the United Arab Emirates at this difficult time. It is absolutely essential that the ceasefire be upheld and respected, to allow necessary diplomatic space for dialogue leading to enduring peace and stability in the region," he wrote.