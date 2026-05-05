Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    AYNA announces transport plan for WUF13 in Baku

    Infrastructure
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 13:13
    AYNA announces transport plan for WUF13 in Baku

    During the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), scheduled for May 17–22, passenger transportation in Baku will be organized along 12 intra-city routes and 6 airport routes, Emin Majidov, head of the Public Transport Department at the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), said during a briefing.

    According to Report, he said transport will operate from the airport to designated transport hubs and from there to the event venue, with electric buses to be used for environmentally friendly mobility.

    Majidov also noted that additional temporary bus lanes covering 4.5 km have already been introduced for the event. These lanes will become active after the installation of relevant road signs, although other vehicles may use them until signage is completed. He added that the existing bus lane network in the city exceeds 110 km and will be integrated into WUF13 routes.

    He further said that traffic directions on some routes may be temporarily adjusted during the forum.

    In addition, Majidov stated that during WUF13, scooter rental services will allow registration using foreign mobile phone numbers.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) WUF13 transport infrastructure
    AYNA: WUF13 zamanı 12 şəhərdaxili marşrut üzrə və 6 hava limanından daşımalar olacaq
    AYNA: В период WUF13 перевозки будут организованы по 12 внутригородским маршрутам

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