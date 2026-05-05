Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Maldives to be represented at WUF13 by Minister of Infrastructure, Housing

    Foreign policy
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 13:02
    Maldives to be represented at WUF13 by Minister of Infrastructure, Housing

    The Maldives will participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku, with a delegation led by Abdulla Muththalib, Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Maldives' non‑resident ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abdul Raheem Abdul Latheef, told Report.

    The ambassador said that discussions had been held between the Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Azerbaijan's Embassy in New Delhi within the framework of WUF13.

    The Maldives Foreign Ministry informed the country's embassy in Azerbaijan that the forum will be attended by a delegation headed by Minister Abdulla Muththalib: "Although I personally cannot attend the forum, the minister and the staff responsible for the delegation's program are closely monitoring all participation details," the ambassador noted.

    The WUF13 will take place on May 17–22.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) Maldives Azerbaijan
    Maldivi WUF13-də tikinti və infrastruktur nazirinin rəhbərlik etdiyi nümayəndə heyəti təmsil edəcək
    Министр строительства возглавит делегацию Мальдив на WUF13 в Баку

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