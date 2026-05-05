Maldives to be represented at WUF13 by Minister of Infrastructure, Housing

The Maldives will participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku, with a delegation led by Abdulla Muththalib, Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Maldives' non‑resident ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abdul Raheem Abdul Latheef, told Report.

The ambassador said that discussions had been held between the Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Azerbaijan's Embassy in New Delhi within the framework of WUF13.

The Maldives Foreign Ministry informed the country's embassy in Azerbaijan that the forum will be attended by a delegation headed by Minister Abdulla Muththalib: "Although I personally cannot attend the forum, the minister and the staff responsible for the delegation's program are closely monitoring all participation details," the ambassador noted.

The WUF13 will take place on May 17–22.