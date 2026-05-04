It is no coincidence that a figure like Luis Moreno Ocampo stands at the center of various scandals; for many years, he was the "face" of one of the bodies ensuring the supremacy of international law, Rizvan Nabiyev, a member of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), said in a statement to Report.

The parliamentarian noted that if his name is now associated with non-transparent political campaigns, lobbying, or commissioned activities, this strengthens not only claims regarding individual reputation but also allegations of the selective functioning of international justice institutions as a whole.

He pointed out that the fact that the title of former Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is still used before his name when he comments on issues today shows that Ocampo's status is being used as a political tool:

"The fact that the names of Samvel Karapetyan and Ruben Vardanyan - individuals who acquired large capital through certain means - are mentioned in connection with financing his activities shows that a very serious resource game has been underway. Specifically, media and information campaigns have been financed to create a planned influence mechanism. At the same time, direct or indirect influence has been exerted on political figures, and narratives have been shaped on international platforms. This shows that the processes were not spontaneous but precisely planned and systematic."

Nabiyev emphasized that the mention of the names of individuals like Josep Borrell, who was responsible for such vital areas as the European Union's security and foreign policy, makes these allegations even more serious:

"In the circulated video material, Ocampo says that Borrell worked for him. If these claims are confirmed, it means that unofficial channels of influence exist within European institutions. Some politicians, while in office, have been able to conduct activities contrary to and outside their official positions in the name of their personal interests or the interests of certain groups.

The biased activities of Ocampo and Borrell at the time when Azerbaijan established a state border checkpoint near the city of Lachin in April 2023 confirm this.

Ocampo's statement in the known circulated video footage that steps should be taken within the framework of the European Court of Human Rights to force the European Commission to annul the agreement concluded with Azerbaijan is yet another confirmation."

The deputy brought to attention that the fact that Azerbaijan and Armenia are living in peace after the results achieved at the 2025 Washington peace summit, and that there is stability at the border, is once again alarming these types of forces:

"This means their intention was never to help the Armenian state and people, but rather to destabilize the South Caucasus for the sake of their own sinister purposes. The activities against Prime Minister Pashinyan, who is now heading toward parliamentary elections with the peace agenda and 'Real Armenia' concepts, also confirm this.

In the video footage, Ocampo states that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan should be removed from his position.

I believe that this exposé is the initial stage on the path to uncovering a very large network and its other biased plans."

Minval Politika continues to publish video and audio recordings related to plans of former UN International Criminal Court Prosecutor Luis Ocampo to conduct a smear campaign against Azerbaijan using artificial intelligence (AI). The latest published decryptions lead to the conclusion that Ocampo and his partners planned to deploy mechanisms involving deepfakes and other technological manipulation tools against Azerbaijan.