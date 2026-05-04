Azerbaijani athletes win three medals at Bimba Open 2026

Azerbaijani representatives have grabbed three medals at the international European capoeira tournament Bimba Open 2026, held in Munich, Germany.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan told Report that the medals were claimed in youth and junior categories.

In the youth competitions, Mehriban Hajibabayeva took the gold medal, while Rasul Muradli earned bronze.

In the junior category, Raul Huseynov secured a gold medal.