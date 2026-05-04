Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijani athletes win three medals at Bimba Open 2026

    Individual sports
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 12:54
    Azerbaijani athletes win three medals at Bimba Open 2026

    Azerbaijani representatives have grabbed three medals at the international European capoeira tournament Bimba Open 2026, held in Munich, Germany.

    The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan told Report that the medals were claimed in youth and junior categories.

    In the youth competitions, Mehriban Hajibabayeva took the gold medal, while Rasul Muradli earned bronze.

    In the junior category, Raul Huseynov secured a gold medal.

    Azerbaijani athletes win three medals at Bimba Open 2026
    Azerbaijani athletes win three medals at Bimba Open 2026
    Azerbaijani athletes win three medals at Bimba Open 2026

    capoeira Ministry of Youth and Sports
    Photo
    Azərbaycan kapoeyraçıları Münhendə keçirilən Avropa turnirində üç medal qazanıblar
    Photo
    Азербайджанские капоэйристы завоевали 3 медали на европейском турнире в Мюнхене

    Latest News

    00:03

    Meloni says Italy supports Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization

    Foreign policy
    23:57

    Meloni: Azerbaijan-Italy business forum planned for second half of 2026

    Economy
    23:49

    Meloni says she exchanged views with President Aliyev on Iran crisis

    Foreign policy
    23:43

    Azerbaijan, Italy discuss increasing gas exports

    Energy
    23:38

    SOFAZ invests approximately $3 billion into Italian economy

    Foreign policy
    23:35

    Ilham Aliyev: Military-technical cooperation is promising

    Foreign policy
    23:30

    Iran refutes striking oil facility in UAE

    Region
    23:27

    Russia declares ceasefire with Ukraine on May 8-9 in honor of Victory Day

    Region
    23:16

    Mali junta leader names himself defence minister after predecessor killed

    Other countries
    All News Feed