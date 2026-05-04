Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Macron: France will not take part in any use of force to reopen Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 10:14
    Macron: France will not take part in any use of force to reopen Strait of Hormuz

    France does not intend to participate in any military or forceful operations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, French President Emmanuel Macron told journalists ahead of the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, according to Report.

    "Today, my view is the following: if the United States wants to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or is prepared to help reopen it, that is a positive step - this is what we have been calling for from the very beginning. But we do not intend to take part in any military operations within a framework that, to me, remains unclear," the French president said.

    He also emphasized that reopening the Strait of Hormuz should be the result of coordination between the United States and Iran in order to achieve lasting stability in the region.

    "Above all, we want the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to be agreed between Iran and the United States. This is the only sustainable solution that would restore free maritime navigation without restrictions or additional charges," he added.

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