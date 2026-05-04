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    Uzbekistan proposes project for greening of Central Asia

    Other countries
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 10:10
    Uzbekistan proposes project for greening of Central Asia

    Uzbekistan has proposed implementing a regional project, the "Green Belt of Central Asia," Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the official opening ceremony of the 59th annual meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.

    "We have set ourselves the important goal of increasing the greening rate in Uzbekistan to 30% by 2030. At the same time, the Asian Development Bank is successfully implementing its climate action plan, which runs through 2030. The Bank allocates at least 50% of its annual allocations to climate projects. I believe that such noble efforts, jointly with the Bank and other countries in the region, will yield even more significant results. In this regard, we propose implementing a regional project, the Green Belt of Central Asia," the president noted.

    59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors Shavkat Mirziyoyev green economy
    Узбекистан предложил реализовать проект по озеленению Центральной Азии

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