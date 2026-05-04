Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Turkish Vice President arrives in Yerevan for participation in EPC summit

    Region
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 10:03
    Turkish Vice President arrives in Yerevan for participation in EPC summit

    Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz has arrived in Yerevan to take part in the 8th summit of the European Political Community.

    Report informs via Armenian media that Yılmaz was welcomed at Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport by Ruben Rubinyan, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia and the country's special representative in the normalization process between Armenia and Türkiye.

    Cevdet Yilmaz European Political Community Summit Ruben Rubinyan
    Cevdet Yılmaz "Avropa Siyasi Birliyi"nin sammitində iştirak etmək üçün İrəvana gedib
    Джевдет Йылмаз прибыл в Ереван для участия в саммите ЕПС

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