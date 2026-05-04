Turkish Vice President arrives in Yerevan for participation in EPC summit

Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz has arrived in Yerevan to take part in the 8th summit of the European Political Community.

Report informs via Armenian media that Yılmaz was welcomed at Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport by Ruben Rubinyan, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia and the country's special representative in the normalization process between Armenia and Türkiye.