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    Uzbekistan offers ADB to launch program to apply AI in developing countries

    Other countries
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 10:06
    Uzbekistan offers ADB to launch program to apply AI in developing countries

    Uzbekistan proposes developing a special program under the auspices of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the large-scale application of AI in developing countries, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the official opening ceremony of the 59th annual meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.

    Mirziyoyev emphasized that the use of open AI models is also necessary in the most highly sought-after areas of education, healthcare, water management, the environment, and food security.

    The president also noted that Uzbekistan has joined the ADB's Asia‑Pacific Digital Highway initiative and, in connection with this, proposed opening a regional coordination center for it in Tashkent.

    59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev
    Şavkat Mirziyoyev ADB çərçivəsində süni intellekt üzrə xüsusi proqram yaradılmasını irəli sürüb
    Узбекистан предложил АБР запустить программу применения ИИ в развивающихся странах

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