CBA currency exchange rates (04.05.2026)
Finance
- 04 May, 2026
- 10:15
According to the official exchange rates of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for today, the US dollar remained unchanged at 1.7000 manats, the euro went up by 0.02% to 1.9938 manats, and 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.2% to 2.2704 manats.
|Currency
|Exchange Rate
|1 USD (US dollar)
|1.7000
|1 EUR (Euro)
|1.9938
|100 RUB (Russian ruble)
|2.2704
|1 AUD (Australian dollar)
|1.2252
|1 BYN (Belarusian ruble)
|0.6031
|1 BGN (Bulgarian lev)
|0.4628
|1 AED (UAE dirham)
|0.1155
|100 KRW (South Korean won)
|0.0818
|1 CZK (Czech koruna)
|0.2489
|1 CNY (Chinese yuan)
|0.2668
|1 DKK (Danish krone)
|0.6337
|1 GEL (Georgian lari)
|0.2170
|1 HKD (Hong Kong dollar)
|0.0179
|1 INR (Indian rupee)
|2.3097
|1 GBP (British pound)
|-
|10,000 IRR (Iranian rial)
|0.1844
|1 SEK (Swedish krona)
|2.1766
|1 CHF (Swiss franc)
|0.5757
|1 ILS (Israeli shekel)
|1.2509
|1 CAD (Canadian dollar)
|5.5243
|1 KWD (Kuwaiti dinar)
|0.3668
|1 KZT (Kazakhstani tenge)
|0.4664
|1 QAR (Qatari riyal)
|0.0194
|1 KGS (Kyrgyzstani som)
|0.5511
|100 HUF (Hungarian forint)
|0.0989
|1 MDL (Moldovan leu)
|0.1833
|1 NOK (Norwegian krone)
|0.0142
|100 UZS (Uzbekistani som)
|0.6072
|100 PKR (Pakistani rupee)
|0.4696
|1 PLN (Polish złoty)
|0.3844
|1 RON (Romanian leu)
|0.0170
|1 RSD (Serbian dinar)
|1.3352
|1 SGD (Singapore dollar)
|0.4533
|1 SAR (Saudi Arabian riyal)
|2.3356
|1 SDR (IMF)
|0.0376
|1 TRY (Turkish lira)
|0.4857
|1 TMT (New Turkmenistan manat)
|0.0387
|1 UAH (Ukrainian hryvnia)
|1.0845
|100 JPY (Japanese yen)
|1.0061
|1 NZD (New Zealand dollar)
|7,828.8315
|Gold (1 ounce)
|128.1239
|Silver (1 ounce)
|3,408.1175
|Platinum (1 ounce)
|2,598.1695
|Palladium (1 ounce)
|1.7000
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