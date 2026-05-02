Ambassador: Netherlands interested in energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

The Netherlands is interested in identifying new areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas of economic collaboration, including energy, Dutch Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marianne De Jong, who is visiting the region as part of a foreign diplomatic mission to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, told a Report correspondent in Lachin.

"We are always open to opportunities for cooperation in water resource management, transport connectivity, and agriculture, and are therefore happy to consider further areas of collaboration," she noted.

She also announced that the Netherlands plans to send a delegation to Azerbaijan to participate in the Baku Energy Week (June 1-3 – ed.).

"We will have other delegations in the near future," the diplomat said.

Speaking about the prospects for energy cooperation between the Netherlands and Azerbaijan, the ambassador noted that while there are currently no specific projects, this area is considered promising.

"This is definitely a direction worth considering and something we can explore in the future," she added.