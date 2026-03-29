Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Iran are friendly and brotherly nations

    Foreign policy
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 12:07
    Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Iran are friendly and brotherly nations

    Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has responded to the gratitude expressed by his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi towards Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "Your sincere words and gratitude are valuable to us. Azerbaijan and Iran are friendly and brotherly nations. This also forms the foundation of our mutual respect and historical ties between the two countries. We wish Iran peace and tranquility as soon as possible!" Bayramov said on X.

    Earlier, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi thanked Azerbaijan for its humanitarian aid.

    On March 18, based on the telephone conversation between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held on March 8, 2026, a second humanitarian aid shipment was sent to Iran in order to meet the current needs of the neighboring and friendly Iranian people.

    The first humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan to Iran was dispatched on March 10. The humanitarian aid included nearly 30 tons of food products, including 10 tons of flour, 6 tons of rice, 2.4 tons of sugar, more than 4 tons of drinking water, nearly 600 kilograms of tea, as well as nearly 2 tons of medicine and medical supplies.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Abbas Araghchi
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