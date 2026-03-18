Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran

    Foreign policy
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 09:18
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran

    Azerbaijan is dispatching another batch of humanitarian assistance to Iran on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

    According to Report, based on a phone conversation held on March 8, 2026, between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran, Ilham Aliyev and Masoud Pezeshkian, another shipment of humanitarian aid is being sent to the Islamic Republic of Iran on March 18 to meet the current needs of the neighboring and friendly Iranian people.

    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    Azerbaijan sends 82 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran
    humanitarian aid to Iran Ilham Aliyev Masoud Pezeshkian
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    Azərbaycandan İrana növbəti humanitar yardım yola salınıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
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    Азербайджан отправил Ирану 82 тонны гуманитарной помощи

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