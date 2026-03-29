Abbas Aragchi thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi thanked Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid, Report informs.

"I express my gratitude to the government and people of Azerbaijan for the humanitarian aid, as well as for the conditions created for the delivery of aid from other countries," Aragchi said in an Azerbaijani language statement posted on X.

He added that this support, demonstrated in difficult times, is rooted in the common culture that unites the peoples of Iran and Azerbaijan.

On March 18, based on the telephone conversation between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held on March 8, 2026, a second humanitarian aid shipment was sent to Iran in order to meet the current needs of the neighboring and friendly Iranian people.

The first humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan to Iran was dispatched on March 10. The humanitarian aid included nearly 30 tons of food products, including 10 tons of flour, 6 tons of rice, 2.4 tons of sugar, more than 4 tons of drinking water, nearly 600 kilograms of tea, as well as nearly 2 tons of medicine and medical supplies.