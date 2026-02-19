Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Donald Trump: Good negotiations underway with Iran

    Region
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 19:27
    Donald Trump: Good negotiations underway with Iran

    Donald Trump, President of the United States, stated that Washington is conducting "good negotiations" with Iran, noting the work of American negotiators amid the tense situation.

    According to Report, Trump made the statement at the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, D.C., referring to the activities of US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

    "They have had very interesting meetings on issues related to what, as you know, is currently a hotspot - Iran. They are meeting and maintaining good relations with representatives of Iran. Good negotiations are underway," Trump said.

    President Trump emphasized that in recent years it has become clear that concluding a truly substantive agreement with Iran is not easy.

    "We need to reach a truly substantive deal. Otherwise, bad things happen. But we need a real, meaningful agreement," he said.

    Board of Peace Donald Trump
    Tramp: İranla yaxşı danışıqlar gedir
    Трамп заявил "о хороших переговорах" с Ираном и пообещал ясность по сделке в ближайшие 10 дней

    Latest News

    19:37

    Donald Trump declares that peace has been established in Middle East

    Other countries
    19:32

    Trump: Azerbaijan and several other countries invested $7 billion in Board of Peace

    Foreign policy
    19:27

    Donald Trump: Good negotiations underway with Iran

    Region
    19:19
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev meets with leaders and officials from various countries in Washington

    Foreign policy
    19:13

    Donald Trump: Some people try to be tricky, but it doesn't work with me

    Foreign policy
    19:08

    Trump emphasizes importance of personal relations in international politics

    Other
    18:59

    President of Azerbaijan meets with Nikol Pashinyan in Washington

    Foreign policy
    18:53

    Trump speaks about settlement of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Other
    18:47

    Trump at Board of Peace: 'We did a very good job'

    Other
    All News Feed