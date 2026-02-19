Donald Trump: Good negotiations underway with Iran

Donald Trump, President of the United States, stated that Washington is conducting "good negotiations" with Iran, noting the work of American negotiators amid the tense situation.

According to Report, Trump made the statement at the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, D.C., referring to the activities of US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"They have had very interesting meetings on issues related to what, as you know, is currently a hotspot - Iran. They are meeting and maintaining good relations with representatives of Iran. Good negotiations are underway," Trump said.

President Trump emphasized that in recent years it has become clear that concluding a truly substantive agreement with Iran is not easy.

"We need to reach a truly substantive deal. Otherwise, bad things happen. But we need a real, meaningful agreement," he said.