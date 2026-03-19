In January-February 2026, Georgia imported 22,395 tons of oil and petroleum products worth $14.77 million from Azerbaijan, according to data from Georgia's National Statistics Office.

The imports posted an eightfold surge in value while the volume rose by 9.4 times compared to the same period of 2025.

In the two months of 2026, Georgia purchased 293,000 tons of oil and petroleum products worth $209 million from foreign countries, which is 3% and 9.3% more than the indicators of a year ago, respectively.

During the reporting period, Georgia received 101,000 tons of oil and petroleum products worth $62.3 million from Russia, 51,220 tons worth $36.3 million from Romania, 24,000 tons worth $17.62 million from Cyprus, 18,000 tons worth $16.6 million from Türkiye, and 20,820 tons worth $16 million from Greece.