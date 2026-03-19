Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    NATO to strengthen defense of its eastern flank, where Romania has key role

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    • 19 March, 2026
    • 17:53
    NATO to strengthen defense of its eastern flank, where Romania has key role

    NATO is actively strengthening its defenses on the alliance's eastern flank, where Romania has a strategic role in ensuring security in the Black Sea region, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a joint press conference with Romanian President Nicusor Dan in Brussels, Report informs.

    According to Rutte, the North Atlantic Alliance is increasing its military presence as part of the Eastern Sentry initiative, including forces on land, at sea, and in the air.

    Over the past week, NATO aircraft, along with Romanian F-16 fighters, have been scrambled to ensure airspace security, demonstrating the alliance's readiness to respond quickly.

    NATO is ready to defend every inch of its territory, he emphasized.

    Rutte also stated that NATO systems intercepted ballistic missiles flying from Iran toward Türkiye, reflecting the growing threats in the region.

    The Secretary General emphasized the need to further increase defense spending and boost military production. Romania, he said, already exceeds the 2% GDP target and plans to increase spending to 2.5% in the near future.

    Furthermore, he noted Bucharest's contribution to supporting Ukraine, including the signing of agreements on joint defense production.

    NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Romanian President Nicusor Dan F-16 fighters Black Sea region Ballistic missiles
    НАТО усилит оборону восточного фланга, где Румынии отводится ключевая роль

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