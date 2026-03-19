NATO to strengthen defense of its eastern flank, where Romania has key role

NATO is actively strengthening its defenses on the alliance's eastern flank, where Romania has a strategic role in ensuring security in the Black Sea region, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a joint press conference with Romanian President Nicusor Dan in Brussels, Report informs.

According to Rutte, the North Atlantic Alliance is increasing its military presence as part of the Eastern Sentry initiative, including forces on land, at sea, and in the air.

Over the past week, NATO aircraft, along with Romanian F-16 fighters, have been scrambled to ensure airspace security, demonstrating the alliance's readiness to respond quickly.

NATO is ready to defend every inch of its territory, he emphasized.

Rutte also stated that NATO systems intercepted ballistic missiles flying from Iran toward Türkiye, reflecting the growing threats in the region.

The Secretary General emphasized the need to further increase defense spending and boost military production. Romania, he said, already exceeds the 2% GDP target and plans to increase spending to 2.5% in the near future.

Furthermore, he noted Bucharest's contribution to supporting Ukraine, including the signing of agreements on joint defense production.