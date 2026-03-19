Hegseth: US strike objectives in Iran remain unchanged

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that the United States' objectives in Iran have not changed since the strikes began on February 28, Report informs via Al Arabiya.

"The objectives remain the same: to destroy Iran's missile installations, defense industrial base, and naval fleet, as well as to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons," Hegseth told journalists.

The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking targets in Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.