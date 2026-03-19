Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Hegseth: US strike objectives in Iran remain unchanged

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    • 19 March, 2026
    • 17:47
    Hegseth: US strike objectives in Iran remain unchanged

    US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that the United States' objectives in Iran have not changed since the strikes began on February 28, Report informs via Al Arabiya.

    "The objectives remain the same: to destroy Iran's missile installations, defense industrial base, and naval fleet, as well as to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons," Hegseth told journalists.

    The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking targets in Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

    Pete Hegseth US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Pentagon
    Pit Heqset: ABŞ-nin İrana zərbələrinin hədəfləri dəyişməyib
    Пит Хегсет: Цели ударов США по Ирану не изменились

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