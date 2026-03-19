Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    PM Ali Asadov offers condolences on passing of Ilia II of Georgia

    Foreign policy
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 17:48
    PM Ali Asadov offers condolences on passing of Ilia II of Georgia

    Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov visited the Embassy of Georgia in Baku to offer condolences, Report informs, citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

    Asadov signed the book of condolences in connection with the passing of His Holiness Ilia II, Catholicos‑Patriarch of All Georgia and a prominent religious leader.

    PM Ali Asadov offers condolences on passing of Ilia II of Georgia
    PM Ali Asadov offers condolences on passing of Ilia II of Georgia

    Ali Asadov Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II Cabinet of Ministers
    Photo
    Əli Əsədov II İliyanın vəfatı ilə bağlı başsağlığı verib
    Али Асадов выразил соболезнования в связи с кончиной Илии II

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