PM Ali Asadov offers condolences on passing of Ilia II of Georgia
Foreign policy
- 19 March, 2026
- 17:48
Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov visited the Embassy of Georgia in Baku to offer condolences, Report informs, citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.
Asadov signed the book of condolences in connection with the passing of His Holiness Ilia II, Catholicos‑Patriarch of All Georgia and a prominent religious leader.
Latest News
18:28
Photo
Azerbaijan conducts Ramadan aid campaign in seven countries as donor partnerForeign policy
18:09
Keir Starmer condemns Iranian strike on Qatari gas facilityOther countries
17:53
NATO to strengthen defense of its eastern flank, where Romania has key roleOther countries
17:52
Ilham Aliyev approves Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human OrgansForeign policy
17:48
Photo
PM Ali Asadov offers condolences on passing of Ilia II of GeorgiaForeign policy
17:47
Hegseth: US strike objectives in Iran remain unchangedOther countries
17:40
Georgia's imports of oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan skyrocketEnergy
17:27
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on Ramadan holidayDomestic policy
17:24