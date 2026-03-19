Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Ilham Aliyev approves Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs

    Foreign policy
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 17:52
    Ilham Aliyev approves Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved the Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs, Report informs.

    The head of state signed the law "On the Approval of the Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs."

    The document was signed on March 25, 2015, in Santiago de Compostela and ratified by Azerbaijan.

    Ilham Aliyev Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs
    İlham Əliyev Avropa Şurasının İnsan orqanlarının alverinə qarşı Konvensiyanı təsdiqləyib
    Ильхам Алиев утвердил конвенцию Совета Европы против торговли органами

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