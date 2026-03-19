Ilham Aliyev approves Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs
Foreign policy
- 19 March, 2026
- 17:52
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved the Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs, Report informs.
The head of state signed the law "On the Approval of the Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs."
The document was signed on March 25, 2015, in Santiago de Compostela and ratified by Azerbaijan.
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