Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    US Navy sending robots to clear Hormuz of mines

    Other countries
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 10:12
    US Navy sending robots to clear Hormuz of mines

    The US military is using sea drones to help clear the Strait of Hormuz of mines that might be lurking there, in a quiet effort to ease Iran's stranglehold on the waterway and begin reopening it to commercial shipping, Report informs via The Wall Street Journal.

    Iran on Saturday closed the strait again and fired on at least two vessels to protest the American blockade of its ports. Earlier, it said any shippers allowed to cross must use new traffic lanes that swing by Iran's coast, warning of mines in the main channels of the strait.

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

    Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

    Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.

    On April 15, Trump announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, despite the continued naval blockade of Iranian ports. This step was taken to preserve relations with China. Later, on April 18, the Naval Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the waterway, citing the violation of the ceasefire agreement and the ongoing blockade of Iranian ports by the American military.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz US military
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