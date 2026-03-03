US has no intention of entering years-long war, Vance says

US Vice President JD Vance said Washington does not intend to become embroiled in a new protracted conflict.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance stressed that the United States will not enter a war that drags on for years.

He stated that the sole objective of US President Donald Trump is to ensure that Iran "never acquires nuclear weapons."

Vance said Trump does not simply want to protect the country from an Iranian nuclear weapon for the first three or four years of his second term - he wants to ensure that Iran can never obtain nuclear weapons.

He underscored that this does not imply a long-term military campaign.

"Donald Trump will under no circumstances allow the country to get drawn into a years-long conflict… We are not going to repeat the problems we faced in Iraq and Afghanistan," the vice president added.

Vance also claimed that Iran's nuclear facilities were designed not only for peaceful uranium enrichment but also for the development of nuclear weapons.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, conducting airstrikes on several cities. Tehran responded by firing missiles at Israeli territory, while Iranian forces targeted US military bases in a number of Middle Eastern countries. Several states in the region temporarily closed their airspace amid the escalation.

Iran"s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed at his residence during the February 28 airstrikes.