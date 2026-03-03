Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    US has no intention of entering years-long war, Vance says

    Other countries
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 09:02
    US has no intention of entering years-long war, Vance says

    US Vice President JD Vance said Washington does not intend to become embroiled in a new protracted conflict.

    In an interview with Fox News, Vance stressed that the United States will not enter a war that drags on for years.

    He stated that the sole objective of US President Donald Trump is to ensure that Iran "never acquires nuclear weapons."

    Vance said Trump does not simply want to protect the country from an Iranian nuclear weapon for the first three or four years of his second term - he wants to ensure that Iran can never obtain nuclear weapons.

    He underscored that this does not imply a long-term military campaign.

    "Donald Trump will under no circumstances allow the country to get drawn into a years-long conflict… We are not going to repeat the problems we faced in Iraq and Afghanistan," the vice president added.

    Vance also claimed that Iran's nuclear facilities were designed not only for peaceful uranium enrichment but also for the development of nuclear weapons.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, conducting airstrikes on several cities. Tehran responded by firing missiles at Israeli territory, while Iranian forces targeted US military bases in a number of Middle Eastern countries. Several states in the region temporarily closed their airspace amid the escalation.

    Iran"s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed at his residence during the February 28 airstrikes.

    JD Vance United States Airstrikes on Iran
    Vens ABŞ-nin yeni uzunmüddətli münaqişəyə qoşulmaq niyyətində olmadığını deyib
    Вэнс заявил, что США не собираются ввязываться в новый многолетний конфликт

    Latest News

    09:51

    CENTCOM: US forces have destroyed IRGC command and control facilities

    Other countries
    09:47

    Azerbaijani oil price up by over 9%

    Energy
    09:46

    IDF launches simultaneous strikes on Tehran, Beirut

    Other countries
    09:45

    Witkoff reveals details of Iran nuclear talks

    Other countries
    09:35

    Trump says wars can be fought 'forever' with US stockpiles

    Other countries
    09:34

    CBA currency exchange rates (03.03.2026)

    Finance
    09:33

    IRGC strikes US military base in Bahrain

    Other countries
    09:24

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.03.2026)

    Finance
    09:17

    US reviewing reports of deadly strike on Iran school

    Other countries
    All News Feed