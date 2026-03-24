China refuses nuclear arms dialogue with US, says Thomas DiNanno
Other countries
- 24 March, 2026
- 19:47
China has declined to engage in talks with the US on potential nuclear arms reductions, according to Report.
DiNanno, the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, made the remarks during a Senate hearing, telling lawmakers: "They refused to do it."
He added that Washington will continue to exert pressure on Beijing regarding the issue.
"We continue to apply pressure," he emphasized.
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