Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    China refuses nuclear arms dialogue with US, says Thomas DiNanno

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 19:47
    China refuses nuclear arms dialogue with US, says Thomas DiNanno

    China has declined to engage in talks with the US on potential nuclear arms reductions, according to Report.

    DiNanno, the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, made the remarks during a Senate hearing, telling lawmakers: "They refused to do it."

    He added that Washington will continue to exert pressure on Beijing regarding the issue.

    "We continue to apply pressure," he emphasized.

    Thomas DiNanno US-China Senate hearing
    Томас Динанно заявил об отказе Китая от диалога с США по ядерным вооружениям

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