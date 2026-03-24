Oleksii Kuleba, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister for Communities and Territories Development, met with EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos to discuss Ukraine's EU membership prospects and reconstruction of critical infrastructure, Report informs, citing the ministry's press service.

Kuleba said the talks focused on resilience plans, including systemic solutions to maintain water and heating services and expand distributed energy generation amid ongoing attacks. Immediate needs for thermal generation alone exceed 1,800 MW, with required funding around €900 million.

He also thanked Kos for supporting Ukraine's EU path and her readiness to work on practical solutions.