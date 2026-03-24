US President Donald Trump reposted a message from Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who proposed hosting talks between the US, Israel, and Iran in Islamabad.

According to Report, Trump shared the post on his Truth Social account.

"Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond. Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict," the Pakistani premier wrote.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, carrying out airstrikes across multiple cities. Iran responded with missile attacks on Israeli territory and assaults on US military bases in the Gulf. Several regional states temporarily closed their airspace. On the same day, Iran"s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes.