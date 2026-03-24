Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    NASA to cancel orbiting lunar station

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    • 24 March, 2026
    • 19:42
    NASA to cancel orbiting lunar station

    NASA is cancelling plans to deploy a space station in lunar orbit and ​will instead use its components to construct a $20 billion ‌base on the moon's surface over the next seven years, its new chief Jared Isaacman said on Tuesday.

    Isaacman, who was sworn in at the agency ​in December, made the announcement at the opening of a ​day-long event at NASA's Washington headquarters at which he ⁠outlined a raft of changes he is making to the agency's ​flagship moon program Artemis.

    "It should not really surprise anyone that we ​are pausing Gateway in its current form and focusing on infrastructure that supports sustained operations on the lunar surface," Isaacman told delegates at the event.

    The ​Lunar Gateway station, largely already built with contractors Northrop Grumman (NOC.N), opens new tab and ​Vantor, formerly Maxar, was meant to be a space station parked in a ‌lunar ⁠orbit. Repurposing the craft for a lunar surface base is not simple.

    "Despite some of the very real hardware and schedule challenges, we can repurpose equipment and international partner commitments to support surface and ​other program objectives," ​Isaacman said.

    Lunar ⁠Gateway was designed to serve as both a research platform and a transfer station that astronauts would ​use to board the moon landers before descending ​to the ⁠lunar surface.

    The changes imposed by Isaacman on the flagship U.S. moon program in recent weeks are reshaping billions of dollars worth of contracts ⁠under ​the Artemis effort.

    That is sending companies ​scrambling to accommodate the extra urgency as China makes progress toward its own 2030 moon ​landing.

    NASA Lunar Gateway station
    NASA приостановило создание окололунной станции Gateway

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