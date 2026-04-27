President: We are actively developing the renewable energy sector with huge potential in Azerbaijan

"We in Azerbaijan are actively developing the renewable energy sector with huge potential," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Czechia business forum, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Stating the plan to have 8 gigawatts of solar, wind, and hydropower by 2032, and noting that this is based not only on plans but also on already signed contracts, the head of state emphasized that a lot of site works will be needed for that.