President: We are actively developing the renewable energy sector with huge potential in Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 27 April, 2026
- 20:05
"We in Azerbaijan are actively developing the renewable energy sector with huge potential," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Czechia business forum, Report informs via AZERTAC.
Stating the plan to have 8 gigawatts of solar, wind, and hydropower by 2032, and noting that this is based not only on plans but also on already signed contracts, the head of state emphasized that a lot of site works will be needed for that.
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