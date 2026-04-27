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    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's financial and economic situation is stable

    Domestic policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 19:55
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's financial and economic situation is stable

    "Azerbaijan's financial and economic situation is stable. For many years-already nine years-our currency has been stable," said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Czechia business forum, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "In fact, it has remained unchanged. One dollar is 1.7 manats since 2017. And I think this is an important indicator for any potential investor, local or foreign," the head of state emphasized.

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