"Azerbaijan's financial and economic situation is stable. For many years-already nine years-our currency has been stable," said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Czechia business forum, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"In fact, it has remained unchanged. One dollar is 1.7 manats since 2017. And I think this is an important indicator for any potential investor, local or foreign," the head of state emphasized.