President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's financial and economic situation is stable
Domestic policy
- 27 April, 2026
- 19:55
"Azerbaijan's financial and economic situation is stable. For many years-already nine years-our currency has been stable," said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Czechia business forum, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"In fact, it has remained unchanged. One dollar is 1.7 manats since 2017. And I think this is an important indicator for any potential investor, local or foreign," the head of state emphasized.
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