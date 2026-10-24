Bahceli: Preserving trust between Türkiye, Azerbaijan vital for Turkic world

Relations among Turkic states are rooted in a deep historical foundation that cannot be reduced to externally driven political projects, geopolitical calculations, or divisive agendas, Devlet Bahceli, Chairman of Türkiye's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), said in a written statement following a meeting of the party's Central Executive Board, Report informs.

The statement emphasized that the future of the Turkic world is based on the sovereignty of independent states, mutual respect, equal partnership, trust, and brotherhood.

"Next week's summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara will be an important manifestation of this historic responsibility and our shared vision for the future. It is clear that the Turkic world must find its strength in mutual trust and solidarity. The expectations of those who are uneasy with this unity will not be realized in the face of the common will of our brotherly states," Bahceli said.

Referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, personally inviting him to the summit in Ankara, Bahceli stressed the significance of preserving the historical and strategic value of Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations.

"The bonds between Türkiye and Azerbaijan stand above day-to-day political developments and temporary differences of opinion. They are built on a shared history, language, culture, mutual trust, and the spiritual unity of our nations.

Different assessments and unresolved issues may naturally arise between states. The key is to demonstrate the will to resolve such matters through direct dialogue and mutual understanding without harming the spirit of brotherhood.

Preserving the trust between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is indispensable for maintaining solidarity between the two states and guaranteeing the shared future of the Turkic world," he added.