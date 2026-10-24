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    Georgia, Central Asian countries discuss Middle Corridor potential

    Region
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 08:39
    Georgia, Central Asian countries discuss Middle Corridor potential

    Georgia and the five Central Asian countries – Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan – held their first joint meeting of foreign ministers in Batumi on October 23.

    According to Georgia's Foreign Ministry, cited by Report, the meeting focused on developing partnership relations between Georgia and Central Asian countries, strengthening political dialogue, and expanding cooperation based on common interests.

    The participants highlighted the role of Georgia and Central Asia in strengthening connectivity between Europe and Asia. Discussions placed particular emphasis on the development of the Middle Corridor and the full utilization of its potential.

    The sides also reviewed opportunities to deepen cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, transport, and tourism.

    Participants underlined the importance of this format for strengthening partnerships among the countries and expressed readiness to continue cooperation.

    Middle Corridor Georgia Central Asian countries
    Gürcüstan və Mərkəzi Asiya ölkələri Orta Dəhlizin potensialını müzakirə edib
    В Батуми прошла первая встреча глав МИД Грузии и стран Центральной Азии
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