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    Two earthquakes strike off Taiwan's eastern coast

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    • 24 October, 2026
    • 09:07
    Two earthquakes strike off Taiwan's eastern coast

    Two earthquakes measuring 5.0 and 4.8 struck off Taiwan's eastern coast during the night of October 24.

    According to the Taiwan Central Weather Administration, the tremors were recorded at 4:48 a.m. and 4:58 a.m. local time (GMT+8).

    The epicenter of the first earthquake was located in the sea 31 kilometers east of Hualien City, at a depth of 15.4 kilometers.

    The second earthquake's epicenter was located about 30 kilometers east of Hualien, at a depth of 16.6 kilometers.

    No casualties or damage have been reported.

    Earthquake Taiwan
    Tayvan sahillərində iki zəlzələ baş verib
    У побережья Тайваня произошли два землетрясения
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