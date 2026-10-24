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Two earthquakes measuring 5.0 and 4.8 struck off Taiwan's eastern coast during the night of October 24.

According to the Taiwan Central Weather Administration, the tremors were recorded at 4:48 a.m. and 4:58 a.m. local time (GMT+8).

The epicenter of the first earthquake was located in the sea 31 kilometers east of Hualien City, at a depth of 15.4 kilometers.

The second earthquake's epicenter was located about 30 kilometers east of Hualien, at a depth of 16.6 kilometers.

No casualties or damage have been reported.