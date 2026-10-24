Two earthquakes strike off Taiwan's eastern coast
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- 24 October, 2026
- 09:07
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Two earthquakes measuring 5.0 and 4.8 struck off Taiwan's eastern coast during the night of October 24.
According to the Taiwan Central Weather Administration, the tremors were recorded at 4:48 a.m. and 4:58 a.m. local time (GMT+8).
The epicenter of the first earthquake was located in the sea 31 kilometers east of Hualien City, at a depth of 15.4 kilometers.
The second earthquake's epicenter was located about 30 kilometers east of Hualien, at a depth of 16.6 kilometers.
No casualties or damage have been reported.
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