Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
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    Azerbaijani President: Today we are heavily investing in East-West transport corridor

    Foreign policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 20:20
    Azerbaijani President: Today we are heavily investing in East-West transport corridor

    "Today we are heavily investing in the East-West transport corridor, which is needed more than ever due to disruptions in traditional supply chains, logistics, and transit problems," said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Czechia business forum, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Azerbaijan is providing a safe and reliable transit route from East to West and vice versa, and even from North to South and South to North," the head of state added.

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