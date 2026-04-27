Azerbaijani President: Today we are heavily investing in East-West transport corridor

"Today we are heavily investing in the East-West transport corridor, which is needed more than ever due to disruptions in traditional supply chains, logistics, and transit problems," said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Czechia business forum, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"Azerbaijan is providing a safe and reliable transit route from East to West and vice versa, and even from North to South and South to North," the head of state added.